Holzkern SE

- The Watches made of Wood & Stone - | - Your Very Own Piece of Nature -

Holzkern watches are meant to be more than just timekeepers. Regardless of where or when you are in life, as a product of nature, our watches are meant to not only help you make the most out of your time but also to serve as a daily reminder to celebrate the natural world and to reflect on your individuality.

Our watches are manufactured by hand from high-quality wood and stone. Through the careful selection of these and other premium materials, as well as the unique texture inherent to each piece of wood and stone, it is ensured that each of our watches will be a one-of-a-kind, natural specimen.

Unique Designs & Quality Movements

Inspired by picturesque landscapes and unique urban spaces, our designs bring modern style together with a natural aesthetic and as a result, Holzkern watches are noteworthy companions for every occasion, regardless of the fashion. Now, as beautiful as our watches are on the outside, we also carefully consider their inner beauty when selecting their movements. To ensure longevity and reliability, we rely on well-established Swiss and Japanese manufacturers, namely Ronda, Citizen, and Seiko.

Wood & Stone - Our Raw Materials

"Uniquely Natural. Naturally Unique." That’s more than just a catchy slogan to us—it explains our strong connection to the materials which have been used by every civilization throughout human history: WOOD and STONE.

